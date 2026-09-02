Huawei set to unveil new consumer technology lineup in Munich today

New smartwatches lead Huawei’s Munich showcase of health and fitness tech
Huawei is set to unveil a broad new portfolio of consumer technology in Munich today, spanning smartwatches, tablets, smartphones and audio devices as part of its global “Chase the Wild” campaign.
The launch will showcase Huawei’s latest push across health, fitness, productivity, entertainment and connected devices, with wearables expected to take centre stage.
The headline product is the HUAWEI WATCH GT 7, the next generation of the company’s flagship sports smartwatch. Huawei is expected to highlight upgrades in design, outdoor sports tracking, health management and battery life, positioning the device for active users and outdoor enthusiasts.
The HUAWEI WATCH 6 is also expected to make its European debut, featuring Huawei’s familiar circular design and a focus on health monitoring and intelligent interaction.
The watch incorporates the company’s X-Tap sensing technology, allowing users to access multiple health measurements through a simple touch. These include heart rate, blood oxygen saturation and skin temperature, alongside ECG measurements.
Huawei is also expected to put greater emphasis on AI-powered analysis, using software to turn health and sports data into more useful insights for users.
Another key launch will be the HUAWEI WATCH D3, a new-generation blood-pressure monitoring wearable. The device recently received EU CE-MDR medical device certification, strengthening its positioning in the health-monitoring segment.
Huawei has described the D3 as a step towards bringing advanced blood-pressure management into everyday wearable technology, combining the function with other health and fitness monitoring capabilities.
Beyond wearables, Huawei is expected to introduce the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12, targeting creative professionals and productivity users. The large-screen tablet is positioned as a device for working, creating and consuming content on the move.
In audio, the company will unveil the HUAWEI FreeBuds Neo, a new true-wireless earbud series featuring active noise cancellation, with Huawei focusing on design and audio performance.
The smartphone portfolio will also be refreshed with the HUAWEI nova 16s series, with upgrades expected to include portrait photography, design and overall performance. The nova range is aimed particularly at younger consumers and photography-focused users.
Taken together, the launches highlight Huawei’s strategy of building a wider connected-device ecosystem across smartphones, wearables, tablets and audio.
The “Chase the Wild” campaign reflects that broader proposition, positioning technology as an enabler for fitness, creativity, exploration and self-expression.
Munich provides the backdrop for the global launch, with Huawei expected to use the event to showcase its latest developments in wearable health technology, AI-powered analysis, sports tracking and cross-device connectivity.
The three smartwatch launches give Huawei distinct propositions across sports, everyday smartwatch use and health management, while the MatePad Pro, FreeBuds Neo and nova 16s extend the portfolio into productivity, audio and mobile photography.
Huawei is expected to reveal final specifications, pricing and European availability for the new products during today’s event.
The launch will offer an early look at how Huawei plans to develop its consumer ecosystem around health, intelligent experiences and connected living.