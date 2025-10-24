'Aerofoot' viral videos debunked: Line blurs between fantasy and reality

Incident underscores dual-edged sword of AI, prompting calls for better digital literacy
The "Aerofoot" video, a viral sensation from Daily Loud, showcases a fictional "2029 GITEX" expo where people hover using AI-generated flying shoes, sparking widespread debate on social media.
It's confirmed a fake.
Fact-checkers quickly debunked the clip, revealing it as conceptual art by digital artist Jyo John Mulloor, known for surreal works like superimposing nature scenes onto eyes, not a real technological breakthrough.
The hoax aligns with a growing trend of AI-generated fakes, as seen in recent deepfake videos involving public figures, challenging viewers to distinguish reality from fiction.
Despite the fake, real advancements in personal flight technology, such as hoverbikes, are progressing, though none yet resemble the "Aerofoot" depicted.
The video's claim of a 2029 expo date adds a layer of irony, as GITEX 2025 just concluded, highlighting the rapid pace of technological speculation versus actual development.
Social media reactions range from excitement about future possibilities to frustration with AI clutter, reflecting broader concerns about misinformation in the digital age.
The incident underscores the dual-edged sword of AI: while it fuels creativity, it also blurs the line between fantasy and reality, prompting calls for better digital literacy.
