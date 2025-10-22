Video: Teslas driving through cemeteries 'pick up human bodies'

'Full self-driving' systems detect, diplay ghostly human silhouettes on central screen
As dusk settles over a quiet cemetery, Tesla owners report their vehicles' Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems detecting and displaying ghostly human silhouettes on the central screen, despite no physical presence.
This phenomenon, captured in a viral video, has sparked speculation about the supernatural.
The eerie displays are not isolated incidents.
Similar "false positives" have been documented, with Tesla addressing them through software updates.
Experts attribute it to the FSD's vision-only sensors misinterpreting headstones, statues, and shadows as pedestrians — a known issue since Tesla's shift to camera-based systems in 2021.
The graveyard setting, however, amplifies the unsettling effect.
The FSD system, despite its name, requires constant driver attention, a fact highlighted by recent US regulatory investigations into its safety, particularly after crashes involving red light violations and wrong-way driving.
Tesla's reliance on vision-only technology, as opposed to sensor fusion used by competitors, aims to reduce costs.
But it has also raised concerns about reliability, especially in complex environments like cemeteries where visual ambiguities are heightened.
The timing of these reports, close to Halloween, adds a layer of cultural intrigue, though the technical explanation remains rooted in the limitations of current autonomous driving technology.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox