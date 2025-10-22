GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
AUTO
AUTO

Video: Teslas driving through cemeteries 'pick up human bodies'

'Full self-driving' systems detect, diplay ghostly human silhouettes on central screen

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
A viral video has captured an unsettling phenomenon in which human bodies were detected by "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software while driving through cemeteries.
A viral video has captured an unsettling phenomenon in which human bodies were detected by "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) software while driving through cemeteries.
@AmericanPapaBear

As dusk settles over a quiet cemetery, Tesla owners report their vehicles' Full Self-Driving (FSD) systems detecting and displaying ghostly human silhouettes on the central screen, despite no physical presence.

This phenomenon, captured in a viral video, has sparked speculation about the supernatural.

The eerie displays are not isolated incidents.

Similar "false positives" have been documented, with Tesla addressing them through software updates.

Experts attribute it to the FSD's vision-only sensors misinterpreting headstones, statues, and shadows as pedestrians — a known issue since Tesla's shift to camera-based systems in 2021.

'Unsettling effect'

The graveyard setting, however, amplifies the unsettling effect.

The FSD system, despite its name, requires constant driver attention, a fact highlighted by recent US regulatory investigations into its safety, particularly after crashes involving red light violations and wrong-way driving.

Tesla's reliance on vision-only technology, as opposed to sensor fusion used by competitors, aims to reduce costs.

But it has also raised concerns about reliability, especially in complex environments like cemeteries where visual ambiguities are heightened.

Halloween intrigue

The timing of these reports, close to Halloween, adds a layer of cultural intrigue, though the technical explanation remains rooted in the limitations of current autonomous driving technology.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Rohit Sharma’s new Tesla Model Y is breaking the internet.

Tesla hype: Rohit Sharma’s Model Y gets Elon Musk’s nod

2m read
Amiee

Video: Influencer claims Uber driver tried to hit her

2m read
Viral video of jail birthday sparks probe in India

Viral video of jail birthday sparks probe in India

1m read
A Tesla Cybertruck had an unfortunate run-in with a pole on February 11 while using Full Self-Driving (FSD) v13 in Reno, Nevada. The high-tech ride failed to merge lanes, bounced off a curb, and went headfirst into the pole. While FSD might be smart, perhaps in 99.99% of instances, it’s not quite pole-proof yet. Fortunately, the driver lived to tell the story.

Tesla abandons unsupervised autonomous driving

5m read