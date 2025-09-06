Tesla: 'Full Self Driving' meaning changes, drops original promise of unsupervised autonomous driving

A Tesla Cybertruck had an unfortunate run-in with a pole on February 11 while using Full Self-Driving (FSD) v13 in Reno, Nevada. The high-tech ride failed to merge lanes, bounced off a curb, and went headfirst into the pole. While FSD might be smart, perhaps in 99.99% of instances, it’s not quite pole-proof yet. Fortunately, the driver lived to tell the story. @mariusfanu | X