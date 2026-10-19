The debate leaves one point settled. Attackers already use AI at scale, and the UAE absorbs the pressure daily. Companies that deploy agents faster than they govern them hand criminals a new way in. Awareness Month once asked users to update antivirus software. This year it asks boards to decide what machines may do alone, and to prove they can audit every choice. Depret-Bixio explains it quite aptly saying, “The near-term future of AI will be judged by whether we can stand behind every decision it makes.”