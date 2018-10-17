Dubai: Vriitya Arvind stole the thunder in the Dubai Cricket Council’s 4th Silver Challenge cricket tournament being played at the Sevens ground.

Playing in a senior tournament, the 15-year-old cracked a century for Farooq Cricket Club and ensured an 18-runs win over Old School Boys team. He also performed brilliantly in the Dubai Cricket Council’s League of Mammoths tournament for Commercial Bank International.

Arvind’s unbeaten 108 contained a dozen fours and two sixes. He was backed by Siddhant Raina (38) and Qais Farooq (32) and helped the Farooq team post 208.

Old School Boys kept up the chase through Harsh Chaturvedi (60), Deep Kundrani (29) and Jai Patel (28) but Fahad Al Hashmi (2 for 34), Mohammad Akasha (2 for 47) and Nilansh Keswani (2 for 33) restricted them to 198 for 8.

Old School, which also had youngsters, played brilliantly in another match against Red Knights. Young Pranav Arora, with a spell of 4 for 18, and supported by Asif Amla (2-16), bundled the Red Knights out for 122. Old School chased through Faheem Kakroo (46) to ensure a win in 23.1 overs.

In another match, Dubai Mammoths rode on Prajakat Chouhan’s 75 to post 217 for 7 and with the help of Shiva Pagarani’s three wickets, restricted Strikers to 160 for 9. Though Pradeep Hegde produced a five-wicket haul in another match, Dubai Mammoths who were chasing 203 for victory against the Roaring Lions, fell short by 11 runs.

In the Dubai Cricket Council’s League of Mammoths tournament also held at the Sevens ground, Commercial Bank International and Nad Al Sheba scored convincing wins over Zabeel Mammoths and Jumeirah Mammoths.

Young Arvind struck only three boundaries but played a responsible knock through singles and twos to score 68 from 60 balls and earn the Man of the Match award and victory for his team by 50 runs over the Zabeel Mammoths. In the other match, NAS outplayed Jumeirah by 34 runs to move into second spot on the standings.