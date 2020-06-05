The Broncos suffered a record defeat against the Roosters Image Credit: AFP

Australian rugby league heavyweights Brisbane Broncos admitted it was “men against boys” after suffering their biggest ever loss, with tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios among those laying in the boot.

The six-time National Rugby League premiership winners leaked 10 tries in a 59-0 hammering at home by the Sydney Roosters on Thursday evening to continue their miserable form since the sport resumed from a lengthy COVID-19 enforced shutdown.

It was their worst defeat since being founded in 1988, leaving them with two heavy losses since the NRL became one of the first professional sporting leagues to restart on May 28.

“I take responsibility,” said under-fire coach Anthony Seibold, who put out a young side with injuries ravaging his team. “I don’t think we are mentally weak, but there’s some big lessons. I feel for our members and supporters, the two times we have been towelled up (since the NRL resumed), it’s been men against boys.”

Nick Kyrgios

There was no shortage of criticism on Friday, with Canberra-based Kyrgios among those taking a swipe. The Broncos also lost 34-6 to Parramatta Eels last week.

“May as well be out there in my Wimbledon whites playing defence on the Roosters,” Kyrgios said on an Instagram story. “You boys train at all during the quarantine or what?”

The heavy defeat came just hours after it was announced that former England and British & Irish Lions centre Ben Te’o would be returning to rugby league with the Broncos.