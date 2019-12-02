Jamaica’s Yohan Blake. Image Credit: AP file

Mumbai: Yohan Blake will turn his attention to India after running what he said will be his last Olympic race in Tokyo next year.

The ace Jamaican sprinter was in Mumbai to promote the Road Safety World Series which begins in February next year.

“Not just only Mumbai, I’m targeting Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Kolkata. These are the cities we are going to draw talent from and we are going to do it in stages after the Olympics. Two weeks after the Olympics I am coming to India and we are going to do that,” Blake said.