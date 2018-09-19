New York: Neil Walker hit a three-run homer with one out in the seventh inning, and the New York Yankees held on for a 3-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox, preventing their rivals from clinching the American League East crown on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees set up their winning rally when Aaron Hicks and Gary Sanchez drew walks off Brandon Workman (6-1). Boston manager Alex Cora lifted Workman for Ryan Brasier, who fell behind Walker and lost the lead when the first baseman lifted a full-count slider into the second deck in right field.

It was Walker’s 10th homer, and he became the 11th Yankee to reach double figures in long balls this year. The Yankees tied a major league record in becoming the fifth team to achieve the feat.

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge returned to the starting line-up and went 0-for-4. He hadn’t batted since July 26, when he sustained a chip fracture in his right wrist.

— Reuters