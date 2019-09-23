A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015. Image Credit: Reuters

Tokyo: The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) on Monday gave Russia three weeks to explain “inconsistencies” in a cache of laboratory data handed over to investigators, raising the possibility of a fresh ban on the country in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Russia stands to be declared non-compliant by Wada if it fails to explain why evidence of some positive tests handed over by a whistle-blower doesn’t show up in data provided by Moscow’s anti-doping laboratory in January.

If Russia challenges an eventual suspension by Wada the case will go to the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), whose decision will be binding on sports bodies including the International Olympic Committee.

“Forensic experts have looked at what we got from whistle-blowers, what we got from Russia and they noticed some inconsistencies,” Wada director general Olivier Niggli said after an executive committee meeting in Tokyo.