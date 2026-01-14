GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

World No 3 Anders Antonsen withdraws from India Open, gets fined $5,000

Danish badminton player says Delhi not ideal to host badminton

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Denmark's Anders Antonsen
Denmark's Anders Antonsen
AFP

Dubai: World No. 3 Danish badminton player Anders Antonsen has withdrawn from the India Open in New Delhi, citing extreme air pollution as the reason for his decision. This marks the third consecutive year Antonsen has opted out of the tournament.

The event is being staged at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, which is also scheduled to host the Badminton World Championships later this year. Antonsen shared a screenshot showing Delhi’s Air Quality Index at 348 — classified as hazardous — and said he did not believe the city was suitable to host a badminton tournament under such conditions. He also revealed that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) fined him $5,000 for withdrawing from a mandatory event.

Earlier, Danish women’s singles player Mia Blichfeldt raised concerns about conditions at the venue, describing the environment as “dirty” and “unhealthy.” She cited dust and bird droppings in the training areas, saying, “I’m happy with the court conditions but not with the health conditions. The floors are dirty and there is a lot of dirt on the courts. Also, there are birds flying in the arena, there is bird poop also.”

Tournament organisers responded by clarifying that Blichfeldt’s comments referred specifically to the training facilities and not the main playing arena. Badminton Association of India (BAI) Secretary General Sanjay Mishra said the competition arena was well maintained and that steps were being taken to address player concerns, particularly with the World Championships scheduled for August.

Antonsen expressed hope that conditions would improve ahead of the World Championships. The remarks from both Danish players have intensified scrutiny over Delhi’s suitability as a host city for major international badminton events.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt returns the ball to China's Chen Yu Fei during the women's round of 32 singles match at the Badminton BWF World Championships at the Adidas Arena in Paris, on August 27, 2025.

BAI responds after playing conditions critcised

3m read
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with oil and gas executives in the East Room of the White House on January 9, 2026 in Washington, DC.

How the US might target Greenland — and the risks

4m read
Trump has repeatedly said the United States “needs” the resource-rich autonomous territory of Greenland for security reasons.

Trump says US needs Greenland ‘for national security’

3m read
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks to reporters at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La., Sept. 3, 2025.

Trump appointment of envoy to Greenland sparks tension

3m read