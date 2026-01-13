Badminton Association Of India responds after Danish player Mia Blichfeldt critcises playing conditions

India to host 2026 BWF World Championships in New Delhi during August
Dubai: Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary general Sanjay Mishra said Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt’s remarks on playing conditions at the India Open 2026 were made in a broader context and were not directed at the main playing arena.
“Mia’s comments were in relation to general playing conditions and her personal health sensitivities, not the playing arena at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open,” Mishra said in a statement. “She has clearly stated that the competition venue itself is well maintained. When she referred to the warm-up area, she was speaking about the KD Jadhav Stadium, which is the training venue, and not the main arena.”
Mishra added that as an athlete sensitive to dust and environmental factors, Blichfeldt was sharing a personal perspective on how conditions can affect her health. “The playing arena has been kept clean, dirt-free and pigeon-free, and several players have expressed satisfaction with the conditions,” he said.
Earlier, world No 20 Blichfeldt, who has advanced to the second round, said she had expected significant improvements after the India Open Super 750 was shifted from the KD Jadhav Hall to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, but felt conditions remained largely unchanged.
“I am happy with the court conditions but not with the health conditions,” Blichfeldt told reporters. “I hoped it would be better than the other hall, but I still find it very dirty and unhealthy for the players. Everyone is warming up in two layers of pants, winter jackets, gloves and hats.”
She added that the cold conditions affected preparation. “It’s not good warm-up preparation for a player who has to go on court, move fast and go into splits. I know everyone is trying their best, but there is still a long way to go.”
Blichfeldt had previously criticised the KD Jadhav Hall as “unhealthy and unacceptable” when it hosted the tournament last year. Asked if there had been improvement, she replied in the negative.
“When I went to the warm-up courts, there were birds flying around and defecating on the court. That’s really unhealthy and not normal,” she said, while acknowledging the efforts of organisers and volunteers. “I hope things will be better for the World Championships in the summer.”
The Dane later explained that she is particularly sensitive to environmental factors. “As a European player, maybe I’m more sensitive to food, bacteria and these conditions. This time I’m trying to stay in my room and be careful so I don’t get sick,” she said, adding that the tournament serves as a learning experience ahead of the World Championships in August.
Calling for intervention from organisers and the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Blichfeldt said professional standards must be maintained. “I don’t think many athletes would play under these conditions. If players get sick or injured because of this, it’s unfair,” she said.
Despite her concerns, Blichfeldt praised the playing arena. “The arena is really good and huge. I like playing in these conditions and the hall suits my game. I played two good sets, so I’m happy with the court but not the health conditions.”
Canada’s Michelle Li also noted the cold conditions at the new venue. “It felt quite cold and hard to warm up,” she said, adding that the larger stadium had more draft than the previous hall.
Former world champion Ratchanok Intanon echoed similar concerns. “We need something like heaters,” she said. “To be ready on court, it needs to be warm, but it’s still very cold. I hope the conditions will be much better during the World Championships.”
