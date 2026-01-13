Badminton Association Of India responds after Danish player Mia Blichfeldt critcises playing conditions

“Mia’s comments were in relation to general playing conditions and her personal health sensitivities, not the playing arena at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open,” Mishra said in a statement. “She has clearly stated that the competition venue itself is well maintained. When she referred to the warm-up area, she was speaking about the KD Jadhav Stadium, which is the training venue, and not the main arena.”

The Dane later explained that she is particularly sensitive to environmental factors. “As a European player, maybe I’m more sensitive to food, bacteria and these conditions. This time I’m trying to stay in my room and be careful so I don’t get sick,” she said, adding that the tournament serves as a learning experience ahead of the World Championships in August.

“When I went to the warm-up courts, there were birds flying around and defecating on the court. That’s really unhealthy and not normal,” she said, while acknowledging the efforts of organisers and volunteers. “I hope things will be better for the World Championships in the summer.”

She added that the cold conditions affected preparation. “It’s not good warm-up preparation for a player who has to go on court, move fast and go into splits. I know everyone is trying their best, but there is still a long way to go.”

“I am happy with the court conditions but not with the health conditions,” Blichfeldt told reporters. “I hoped it would be better than the other hall, but I still find it very dirty and unhealthy for the players. Everyone is warming up in two layers of pants, winter jackets, gloves and hats.”

Former world champion Ratchanok Intanon echoed similar concerns. “We need something like heaters,” she said. “To be ready on court, it needs to be warm, but it’s still very cold. I hope the conditions will be much better during the World Championships.”

