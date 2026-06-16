World Cup Preview: Heavyweights and Dark Horses Collide

Three huge games to watch out for coming up at the FIFA World Cup
Dubai: The World Cup never slows down, and these three intriguing clashes should be firmly on your watchlist.
Tuesday 15 June – 11pm kick-off (UAE Time)
The 2018 World Cup winners France begin their World Cup 2026 campaign against Senegal in what promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.
Widely regarded as one of the tournament favourites, Les Bleus secured their place in North America by finishing top of their UEFA qualifying group, sealing automatic qualification with an emphatic 4–0 victory over Ukraine on 13 November 2025.
France arrive at the tournament boasting perhaps the strongest squad in the competition, with an electrifying attacking trio of Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé capable of troubling any defence in world football.
Senegal will be no pushovers when they take to the field against France.
One of the Africa’s most consistent and talented sides in recent years, the Lions of Teranga secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by topping CAF Qualifying Group B, sealing first place in style with a commanding 4–0 victory over Mauritania in their final qualifier.
However, their preparations for the tournament have been less than ideal, with Pape Thiaw's side arriving on the back of two disappointing warm-up results. A frustrating draw against Saudi Arabia was followed by a defeat to the United States, leaving the African champions searching for momentum ahead of their toughest group-stage assignment.
While the France squad boasts some of football's biggest stars, including Ballon d'Or winner Dembélé, it is still Kylian Mbappé who many view as Les Bleus' main man.
The French captain remains the focal point of Didier Deschamps' side and will once again carry the weight of expectation as his nation begins its World Cup campaign.
Even more attention will be on Mbappé following the criticism he has faced during his season with Real Madrid.
Despite scoring an impressive 42 goals in all competitions, the forward has come under scrutiny from sections of the club's fanbase, with some supporters even launching petitions calling for his departure.
Few players in world football thrive under pressure quite like Mbappé, however, and the World Cup has often brought out the very best in him.
Tuesday 15 June – 11pm kick-off (UAE Time)
Iraq qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a memorable qualifying campaign that culminated in a dramatic 2–1 victory over Bolivia in the inter-confederation play-off, securing the Lions of Mesopotamia a place at football’s biggest tournament for the first time since 1986.
Full of confidence and eager to make an impression on their long-awaited return to the world stage, Iraq will hope to lay down an early marker in Group I.
However, they face a daunting opening challenge against Norway, whose talented squad and attacking quality make them one of the toughest opponents in the group.
A positive result would be a major statement of intent from Iraq as they look to build momentum and chase a place in the knockout stages.
Norway secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by topping UEFA Qualifying Group I ahead of Italy.
Led by stars such as Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, Norway enjoyed a flawless qualifying campaign, winning all eight matches to finish first in the group and return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998.
One of Europe's most lethal strikers, Erling Haaland heads into the 2026 World Cup as Norway's biggest threat.
Renowned for his devastating finishing, physical presence and remarkable goalscoring record, Haaland was instrumental in Norway's flawless qualifying campaign.
With the tournament marking his first World Cup appearance, the 25-year-old will be eager to showcase his talents on football's biggest stage and fire Norway into the knockout rounds.
Wednesday 17 June – 5am kick-off (UAE Time)
Defending champions Argentina begin their World Cup campaign against Algeria in Group J at Kansas City Stadium on Wednesday morning, and although it is an early start for viewers in the UAE, it is a match well worth setting the alarm for.
Lionel Scaloni's side secured their place at the tournament by finishing top of the CONMEBOL qualifying standings, becoming the first South American nation to qualify when Bolivia's draw with Uruguay on 25 March 2025 confirmed their automatic berth.
Having dominated qualifying once again, Argentina arrive in North America among the favourites to retain the trophy they won in Qatar four years ago.
With Lionel Messi expected to be playing in his final World Cup, the Argentine captain will be determined to bow out on the biggest stage in style and lead his country to back-to-back world titles, making their opening clash with Algeria a must-watch encounter.
Algeria face one of the toughest possible opening assignments at the tournament, the Desert Foxes secured their place in the World Cup by winning CAF Qualifying Group G, finishing ahead of Uganda, Mozambique and Guinea.
The nation sealed qualification with a convincing 3–0 victory over Somalia in October 2025, with goals from Mohamed Amoura and Riyad Mahrez confirming their return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.
While Argentina will start as overwhelming favourites, Algeria have the opportunity to make an immediate statement on the world stage.
A victory over the reigning world champions would not only rank among the greatest results in the nation's football history but would also put one foot in the knockout stages and announce Algeria as a serious contender in the tournament.
Could we really have picked anyone else to focus on but Lionel Messi in Argentina’s opening World Cup 2026 clash against Algeria? Now 38 years old, four years on from the magical run in Qatar where he finally lifted the World Cup and cemented his legacy, Messi still looks remarkably sharp and remains central to everything Argentina do.
In the warm-up matches he was once again their brightest spark, dictating play, creating chances, and showing flashes of the same brilliance that carried them to glory in 2022.
It will be fascinating to see whether, even at this stage of his career, he can still produce that decisive quality on the biggest stage when it matters most.