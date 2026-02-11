Biathlon athlete broke down after his race
Norwegian biathlon star Sturla Holm Lægreid made headlines at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina not just for winning a bronze medal in the men’s 20 km individual race, but for the emotional, unexpected confession he made moments later during a live interview with Norway’s state broadcaster, NRK.
After celebrating his podium finish, Lægreid stunned viewers as he tearfully addressed his personal life. “Six months ago, I met the love of my life, the most beautiful and kindest person in the world,” he said.
Before shockingly going on to say: “Three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It’s been the worst week of my life.”
Rather than talk about his Olympic performance, Lægreid chose to speak about that personal regret. “I had a gold medal in my life, and I am sure there are many who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her,” he said, underscoring his remorse and hope for reconciliation.
He explained that he wanted to be honest and take responsibility: “I try to be a good role model and I did something stupid. You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for and hurt someone you love so much.”
Lægreid did not name his former girlfriend and said she was still processing his earlier confession. “I hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel for us both, and that she can continue to love me,” he added, visibly emotional.
His stunning confession has grabbed headlines across the globe becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the Games, blending sports triumph with raw human vulnerability.