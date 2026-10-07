Why was India v Uruguay postponed for 30 minutes?

Dubai: An international friendly between India and Uruguay at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium was halted after 27 minutes, with players from both sides making their way back to the dressing rooms.

The match was evenly poised at 1-1, with Darwin Nunez opening the scoring from the penalty spot before Anirudh Thapa levelled in the 22nd minute.

Play was then brought to an abrupt halt because of severe weather in Kolkata. While rain alone would not usually force a football match to be suspended, the presence of lightning and thunder around the stadium led the referee to take the decision to protect the players.

After a delay of more than 30 minutes, the teams returned to the pitch to resume the contest.

The visitors went on to win the game 6-1, ending what has been an unforgettable international break for India where they had also faced Panama and Brazil for the first time in their history.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.