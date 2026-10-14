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India to host El Clasico again as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid legends face off

Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends set for epic clash in Kolkata on November 25

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Real Madrid's Portuguese midfielder Luis Figo (R) and Barcelona's Spanish defender Carles Puyol struggle for the ball during Legends El Clasico football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 6, 2025.
Real Madrid's Portuguese midfielder Luis Figo (R) and Barcelona's Spanish defender Carles Puyol struggle for the ball during Legends El Clasico football match between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 6, 2025.
AFP-PUNIT PARANJPE

Dubai: After India vs Brazil match, Kolkata is set to host another high-profile football occasion as Barcelona Legends take on Real Madrid Legends at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (also known as Salt Lake Stadium) on November 25.

The exhibition match was confirmed by West Bengal’s sports minister on social media, sparking excitement among fans eager to watch some of the game’s biggest names in action.

Although the squads are yet to be officially announced, former stars Luis Figo, Carles Puyol and Iker Casillas are among those expected to feature in the contest.

The Salt Lake Stadium recently hosted India’s clash against five-time world champions Brazil. The upcoming El Clasico will give Kolkata football fans another opportunity to watch international stars at one of the country’s most iconic venues.

It will be the second time Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends have faced each other in India. Real Madrid won their previous meeting at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium last year, with Fernando Morientes and David Barral scoring in a 2-0 victory. The sides also played out a 1-1 draw in Miami earlier this year.

Barcelona will return to Kolkata for the first time since 2018, when they beat Mohun Bagan 6-0. Javier Saviola, Roger Garcia, Pedro Landi, Jari Litmanen and Jofre Mateu were among the scorers.

In 2011, Lionel Messi made his only playing appearance in Kolkata when Argentina faced Venezuela at Salt Lake Stadium. The city has several big names like Pele in 1977 and Bayern Munich in 2008.

Kolkata has also recently welcomed Brazil and two-time world champions Uruguay for international friendlies against India. Now the famous venue will host football royalty on November 25.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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Real MadridBarcelonaEl Clasico

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