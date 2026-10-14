India to host El Clasico again as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid legends face off

It will be the second time Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends have faced each other in India. Real Madrid won their previous meeting at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium last year, with Fernando Morientes and David Barral scoring in a 2-0 victory. The sides also played out a 1-1 draw in Miami earlier this year.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.