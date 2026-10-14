India to host El Clasico again as FC Barcelona and Real Madrid legends face off

Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends set for epic clash in Kolkata on November 25
Dubai: After India vs Brazil match, Kolkata is set to host another high-profile football occasion as Barcelona Legends take on Real Madrid Legends at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (also known as Salt Lake Stadium) on November 25.
The exhibition match was confirmed by West Bengal’s sports minister on social media, sparking excitement among fans eager to watch some of the game’s biggest names in action.
Although the squads are yet to be officially announced, former stars Luis Figo, Carles Puyol and Iker Casillas are among those expected to feature in the contest.
The Salt Lake Stadium recently hosted India’s clash against five-time world champions Brazil. The upcoming El Clasico will give Kolkata football fans another opportunity to watch international stars at one of the country’s most iconic venues.
It will be the second time Barcelona and Real Madrid Legends have faced each other in India. Real Madrid won their previous meeting at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium last year, with Fernando Morientes and David Barral scoring in a 2-0 victory. The sides also played out a 1-1 draw in Miami earlier this year.
Barcelona will return to Kolkata for the first time since 2018, when they beat Mohun Bagan 6-0. Javier Saviola, Roger Garcia, Pedro Landi, Jari Litmanen and Jofre Mateu were among the scorers.
In 2011, Lionel Messi made his only playing appearance in Kolkata when Argentina faced Venezuela at Salt Lake Stadium. The city has several big names like Pele in 1977 and Bayern Munich in 2008.
Kolkata has also recently welcomed Brazil and two-time world champions Uruguay for international friendlies against India. Now the famous venue will host football royalty on November 25.