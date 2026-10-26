Jose Mourinho recreates iconic knee-slide celebration at Camp Nou after Real Madrid stun Barcelona in El Clasico

Mourinho's famous knee slide returns as Real Madrid end Barcelona's perfect La Liga run
Jose Mourinho is back at Camp Nou, and so is his famous celebration!
He is indeed the special one.
The Portuguese manager produced another unforgettable moment at Barcelona's home ground, celebrating with a spectacular knee slide after Real Madrid secured a dramatic 2-1 victory in Sunday's El Clasico.
And this was no ordinary victory.
Barcelona had won all nine of their opening La Liga matches, equalling a record set by Real Madrid in the 1968/69 season.
A tenth consecutive victory would have made Hansi Flick's side the first team in Spanish top flight history to win their opening ten league matches.
But Mourinho and his Real Madrid side had other ideas.
The moment arrived in the 87th minute when Kylian Mbappe scored his second goal of the evening to put Real Madrid ahead.
Jude Bellingham produced a brilliant piece of skill before Eduardo Camavinga raced into the penalty area and squared the ball for Mbappe to finish.
And what followed was pure Mourinho.
The 63 year old Portuguese manager dropped to his knees and slid across the grass in celebration, producing another memorable moment in his long rivalry with Barcelona.
It immediately brought back memories of his famous celebration at the same stadium in 2010.
Back then, Mourinho was managing Inter Milan, who eliminated Pep Guardiola's Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals despite losing the second leg 1-0.
The Portuguese coach famously ran onto the pitch with his finger raised, celebrating Inter's passage to the final before Barcelona's sprinklers were switched on.
Sixteen years later, Mourinho was once again celebrating at Camp Nou, this time as Real Madrid manager.
Beyond the celebrations, the match once again highlighted some worrying defensive problems for Hansi Flick's Barcelona. They didn't add any defensive reinforcements in the summer and it is haunting them once again, especially in big matches.
Despite their remarkable attacking form, Barcelona have looked vulnerable defensively throughout the season, particularly when opponents break through their pressing structure. They were sloppy on possession and also their intensity was below par.
Mourinho's side exposed those weaknesses with intelligent movement, quick transitions and their ability to exploit the spaces behind Barcelona's defensive line.
The winning goal was another example.
Barcelona were caught out as Madrid moved forward quickly, with Camavinga getting past Pau Cubarsi before finding Mbappe unmarked in front of goal.
It was not the first time Barcelona's defensive approach had caused problems.
Their vulnerabilities were also evident in the 4-2 Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.
And after winning their opening 11 competitive matches of the season, Barcelona have now suffered back to back defeats in all competitions.
Suddenly, a team that looked almost unstoppable is facing some serious questions about its defensive organisation.
Mbappe opened the scoring in the 41st minute before Raphinha equalised for Barcelona in the 61st. With the match heading towards a draw, the French superstar struck again three minutes from time to silence the home crowd.
The victory reduced Barcelona's lead over Real Madrid to just three points, bringing Mourinho's side firmly back into the title race. However, Atletico Madrid are also very much in the picture.
Diego Simeone's side sit second with 25 points, just two behind Barcelona, while Real Madrid are third with 24. What looked like Barcelona running away with the league after nine consecutive victories has suddenly turned into an exciting three horse title race.