India 1 Uruguay 1: Thapa scores against Uruguay before match is suspended

Watch Thapa's strike levels the score before lightning halts India-Uruguay clash
What a moment for Anirudh Thapa and Indian football.
At the time of writing, India and Uruguay are level at 1-1 in Kolkata, with the match temporarily suspended due to lightning.
India had started brightly against the two time world champions and showed from the opening minutes that they were not simply there to defend.
The Blue Tigers pressed Uruguay high up the pitch and forced them into mistakes. One of those chances was almost a gift, but it came because of India's pressing. Unfortunately, India could not capitalise.
Uruguay then took the lead from the penalty spot after an unfortunate moment for Paramveer.
But India responded.
Ryan Williams tried his luck from distance and the Uruguay goalkeeper fumbled the effort. Anirudh Thapa reacted quickest to the loose ball and scored from the rebound to make it 1-1.
India then had another big opportunity to take the lead. They broke forward in a two against one situation but could not make the final pass count.
That will feel like a missed opportunity, especially considering the quality of the opposition.
Soon afterwards, a cooling break was announced, but the match was later suspended because of lightning around the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
There will be a minimum break of 15 minutes before play can resume, although the delay could last longer depending on the weather conditions.
It could go beyond that as well.
At the time of writing, the players are off the pitch and the score remains India 1 Uruguay 1.