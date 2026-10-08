When a lizard caused chaos at the Singapore GP

Could another lizard make an appearance when F1 returns to Singapore this weekend?
Dubai: As Formula One heads back to Singapore this weekend, it is worth revisiting one of the strangest interruptions the sport has seen at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
The Singapore Grand Prix has produced plenty of memorable moments over the years, but few have been quite as unusual as the sight of a lizard bringing an F1 session to a standstill.
It happened during final practice ahead of the 2024 race, when the reptile somehow found its way onto the circuit.
With cars hurtling around the track at high speed, the lizard casually made its way across the asphalt, creating an unexpected problem for the drivers and race officials.
There was only one option. The session was stopped and a red flag was shown, forcing the cars back into the pitlane while marshals attempted to deal with the unexpected visitor.
The bizarre situation left several drivers confused. George Russell could be heard asking his Mercedes team what was on the circuit.
When he was told it was a lizard, Russell's response summed up the surreal nature of the scene.
“A what?! It looks like a dragon!”
While the drivers waited, attention turned to the marshals, who were given the unusual task of catching the reptile. Two of them ventured onto the circuit, with one carrying what appeared to be a plastic bag as they tried to corner the lizard.
The chase provided some comic relief in the pitlane, with Daniel Ricciardo spotted laughing as he watched what was unfolding.
Formula One's official social media account also embraced the absurdity, describing the situation as “the weirdest red flag ever” before later declaring: “Things are getting surreal.”
Eventually, the lizard was safely removed and the session could finally continue, allowing the drivers to get back to the business of preparing for Sunday's race.
But Singapore's reputation for reptile-related F1 incidents goes back even further.
Eight years earlier, during practice for the 2016 Singapore Grand Prix, Max Verstappen also encountered a lizard on the Marina Bay circuit.
The Red Bull driver jokingly complained about a “giant lizard” after spotting the animal on track, although on that occasion it quickly disappeared before causing a stoppage.
So, as Formula One returns to Singapore this weekend, the drivers will once again take on one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar, where, as history has shown, they may have to keep an eye out for more than just the competition.