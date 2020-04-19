A young Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Image Credit: Instagram

Los Angeles: Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, on Saturday by posting a photo of the couple and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you,” she wrote.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a January helicopter crash.

Gianna, along with her teammates Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who also perished in the crash, were honoured during Friday’s WNBA draft as honorary picks.