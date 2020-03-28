Conor McGregor during his address Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Conor McGregor, the former UFC champion, has called for the Irish government to deploy military on the streets to enforce the measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the public comply with the rules.

The MMA superstar wants all Irish airports closed immediately and has urged all members of the public to stay home for the next fortnight.

Speaking on a video he posted on his Twitter account and Facebook, McGregor, 31, said: “I urge our government to utilise our defence forces,” McGregor, 31, said.

“Our defence forces have been mentioned as a possibility in assisting our 15,000 available Gardai (Police) but only if necessary. However, it is necessary.”

“We cannot go by chance here. Any less than full adherence to these newly put forth methods by any member of our society will not only be a mockery to what we are attempting to do - it would put the rest of our great nation in danger.”

“Our airports must shut except for essential medical equipment or to bring our medical staff abroad home to support us.