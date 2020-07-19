While Manny Pacquiao has been busy trading hints with Conor McGregor over a possible meeting in the boxing ring, the Filipino superstar has been upstaged by the one person who can always get the better of him — his mother.
Dionesia Dapidran-Pacquiao is a celebrity in her own right in the Philippines, having appeared on many talk shows, often reducing the host and audience to tears of laughter with her quick wit, barbed tongue and hilarious singing.
Now we can add dance routines to her resume as she took to TikTok to record a funky dance with Manny’s daughter, Mary, with the video already receiving 185,000 views.