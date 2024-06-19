Iran emerged victorious after hard-fought sets against the US team on Wednesday night (June 19th) at the jampacked Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This win marks a significant turnaround for Iran after they began the league with eight straight losses.

The Philippines is once again hosting a week of high-octane action in the FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) from June 18 to 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, one of the 16 cities that comprise Metro Manila, the capital.