Golden State Warriors' Kevon Looney, bottom right, works for a rebound against Houston Rockets' PJ Tucker during the second half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Los Angeles: Kevin Durant scored 29 points and Klay Thompson added 21 on Tuesday as the Golden State Warriors downed the Houston Rockets 115-109 in a bruising NBA play-off clash.

Both teams had injury scares in the first quarter, when Houston’s 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player James Harden departed with a left eye injury after he was inadvertently swiped in the face by Draymond Green as they battled for the ball. Warriors guard Stephen Curry left briefly with a dislocated middle finger on his left hand, returning with it taped up before the quarter ended.

“He got raked pretty good in the eyes,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “I’m sure he would have loved to have played better, but under the circumstances I thought he played great.”