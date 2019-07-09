File: Elia Viviani of Sky team celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Nakheel stage on the second day of Dubai Tour. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Nancy, France: Italy’s Elia Viviani won the fourth stage of the Tour de France, a 213.5-km flat ride from Reims on Tuesday. The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider beat Norwegian Alexander Kristoff and Australian Caleb Ewan in a mass sprint finish.

France’s Julian Alaphilippe retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey after being cheered on all the way from Reims by massive crowds of locals and tourists.

A three-man breakaway featuring Frenchman Yoann Offredo, Swiss Michael Schaer and Belgian Frederik Backaert was kept on a tight leash by the peloton and they were all reined in 16 kilometres from the finish.