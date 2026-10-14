The response has been swift. At 12.15pm UAE time on October 13, Kohli’s profile had 1,501 followers. By the next day at the same time, that figure had surged to 242,083 (at the time of writing) highlighting the interest surrounding his move to the platform.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.