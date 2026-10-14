Indian cricket star Virat Kohli makes waves on LinkedIn with rapid follower growth
Dubai: Virat Kohli has crossed 240,000 followers on LinkedIn within 24 hours of making his debut on the professional networking platform, as fans continue to flock to the Indian cricket star’s profile.
Kohli announced his arrival on LinkedIn on Tuesday with a post outlining his vision for Indian sport and his ambitions beyond cricket, including his association with Agilitas and the one8world brand.
The response has been swift. At 12.15pm UAE time on October 13, Kohli’s profile had 1,501 followers. By the next day at the same time, that figure had surged to 242,083 (at the time of writing) highlighting the interest surrounding his move to the platform.
The 37-year-old used his first post to discuss his ambition to help India produce world-class athletes and build homegrown brands capable of competing globally.
“I’ve always wanted to see an India where every sport is followed, celebrated, and played,” Kohli wrote in his debut post.
He also outlined his vision for building a sports business spanning manufacturing, consumer brands and distribution, with the aim of creating an Indian platform with an international reach.
“It’s time to build something that will outlive all of us,” he added.
Even Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella welcomed the cricketer by commenting: "My feed just got even more interesting. Welcome to LinkedIn, Virat!"
Kohli’s LinkedIn debut comes as he continues to expand his business interests alongside his cricket career. His profile lists him as an investor in Agilitas and a co-founder and co-creator of one8world.
The former India captain’s move has also drawn attention to the growing commercial interests of elite athletes, who are increasingly building businesses and personal brands beyond their sporting careers.
With more than 242,083 followers in less than a day, Kohli has made an immediate impact on a platform traditionally associated with professional networking and business development.