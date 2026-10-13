For now, the account’s authenticity remains the central question. Until Kohli or his representatives confirm that he has joined the platform, the profile and its statement should be treated with caution.

The alleged Kohli also spoke about the potential for India to produce world-class athletes and build brands capable of competing globally. He described his association with Agilitas and one8world as part of a broader ambition to create a sports platform spanning manufacturing, consumer brands and distribution.

NDTV has also reported on the account, bringing further attention to the development. However, there has been no official confirmation from Kohli or his management team establishing its authenticity.

The account doesn’t even seem to have LinkedIn Premium. This has fuelled doubts over whether the profile genuinely belongs to the India batter. The account has a little over 2,000 followers and continues to grow in numbers.

However, something about the profile looks fishy. Unlike the official LinkedIn profiles of celebrities such as Suniel Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor, Kohli’s account does not appear to have the verification indicator next to his name.

The profile, which lists Kohli as a professional athlete with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), also mentions his business interests. It describes him as an investor at Agilitas since 2025 and a co-founder of one8world since 2026.

Dubai: Virat Kohli appears to have joined LinkedIn and shared his ambitions beyond cricket, but the account has raised questions among fans, with no official confirmation from his team so far.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.