Virat Kohli's LinkedIn profile sparks debate over its authenticity
Dubai: Virat Kohli appears to have joined LinkedIn and shared his ambitions beyond cricket, but the account has raised questions among fans, with no official confirmation from his team so far.
The profile, which lists Kohli as a professional athlete with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), also mentions his business interests. It describes him as an investor at Agilitas since 2025 and a co-founder of one8world since 2026.
However, something about the profile looks fishy. Unlike the official LinkedIn profiles of celebrities such as Suniel Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor, Kohli’s account does not appear to have the verification indicator next to his name.
The account doesn’t even seem to have LinkedIn Premium. This has fuelled doubts over whether the profile genuinely belongs to the India batter. The account has a little over 2,000 followers and continues to grow in numbers.
NDTV has also reported on the account, bringing further attention to the development. However, there has been no official confirmation from Kohli or his management team establishing its authenticity.
The profile carries a statement outlining Kohli’s vision for Indian sport and his plans to build a business that extends beyond his playing career.
“I’ve always wanted to see an India where every sport is followed, celebrated, and played,” the statement reads in the account.
The alleged Kohli also spoke about the potential for India to produce world-class athletes and build brands capable of competing globally. He described his association with Agilitas and one8world as part of a broader ambition to create a sports platform spanning manufacturing, consumer brands and distribution.
“It’s time to build something that will outlive all of us,” the statement read.
The 37-year-old has previously been involved in the sportswear business through one8, the brand he helped develop. His association with Agilitas reflects his interest in expanding his business ventures beyond cricket.
For now, the account’s authenticity remains the central question. Until Kohli or his representatives confirm that he has joined the platform, the profile and its statement should be treated with caution.