The Mayweather versus Pacquiao bout in 2014 was billed as the 'Fight of the Century.' Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: When they are young, most kids want to follow in their parents’ footsteps and become the pilot, surgeon, police officer or teacher that their parents were.

Parents are role models, so it’s not surprising to find that the sons of two of boxing’s most famous fighters: Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather, have taken to emulating their famous dads.

Jimuel, one of Philippine Senator and eight-division boxing champion Manny Pacquiao’s three sons, has stolen a march on Mayweather’s son, Koraun.

In his four amateur fights so far, Jimuel has secured three wins against one loss while Koraun is yet to enter the ring.

The pride of the Philippines, Pacquiao has also spoken of his intention to become a coach following his retirement to continue the exemplary work of the great Freddy Roach, his long-time corner man.

A few days ago, his wife Jinkee posted a video on social media that showed footage of father and son training at their home gym in Miamba, Sarangani province, the hometown of his wife, where he is a Congressman.

During the session Jimuel is seen throwing sharp jabs, uppercuts and combinations at Pacquiao’s coaching mitts, while displaying footwork reminiscent of the great boxer.

The same video begins with clips of Mayweather and Koraun training in a boxing ring. The father and son working on a basis jab, jab, jab routine, a staple of professional boxing and which the American used to good effect to remain unbeaten in his career.

Koraun has already earned fame as a singer, rapper, song writer and blogger and it would now appear that he is showing interest in doing what his famous father did, and that is box. The sparring video depicts a serious looking 21-year-old youngster mimicking every move that Mayweather makes.

However, it remains to be seen whether he will make his amateur debut soon and, perhaps, even one day take on Jimuel.

All in the family

Son/ Daughter - Famous father

1. Laila and Muhammad Ali

2. Julio Cesar Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

3. Floyd and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

4. Joe and Marvis Frazier.

5. Hector and Hector Camacho Jr.

6. Lenny and Ray Mancini

7. Leon and Cory Spinks

8. Ronald and Thomas Hearns

9. Tracy Harris and Floyd Patterson