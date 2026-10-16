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Vegetable seller's son makes history for India, misses Wrestling gold by one point

Vishvajit More's remarkable comeback falls short by one point in final

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Vishvajit More clinches historic silver at U23 Wrestling Worlds
Vishvajit More clinches historic silver at U23 Wrestling Worlds

Sometimes, the difference between making history and winning gold comes down to just one second.

For Indian wrestler Vishvajit More, it was a heartbreaking finish to an otherwise extraordinary journey.

The 22 year old from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, became the first Indian to win a Greco Roman silver medal at the Under 23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, narrowly losing the 55kg final to Georgia's Koba Karumidze by 13-12.

But behind that historic achievement is an equally inspiring story.

From vegetable fields to world stage

More comes from a farming family in Sarwade village, where his father, Ramchandra, sells vegetables grown on their land while his mother, Parvati, helps with farming.

According to The Indian Express, More started wrestling at the age of six at a local akhada.

His family initially considered it a hobby, but things changed when he started winning medals.

Supporting his wrestling ambitions was not easy. His father had to adjust household expenses to ensure he received the nutrition needed to compete.

A major turning point came in 2019 when More joined the Army Boys Company in Belgaum at the age of 15.

He subsequently joined the Indian Army and now trains at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

Gold slips away in final second

More produced a remarkable comeback in the final against Karumidze.

Trailing 5-2 at the break, he fought back brilliantly and eventually took a 12-9 lead.

However, Karumidze reduced the deficit before forcing More out of bounds in the final second.

The Georgian drew level at 12 -12 and was ahead on criteria. India's unsuccessful challenge handed him another point, making the final score 13-12.

The gold medal was gone, but More had already made history.

Three medals in three years

More defeated Mexico's Isaac Marin Mata 10-8, Iran's Armin Shamsipour 8-1 and Russia's Malik Gigiev 7-4 on his way to the final.

His silver also completed a remarkable medal hat trick at the U23 World Championships.

He had previously won bronze medals in 2024 and 2025, becoming India's only Greco Roman medallist across those three editions.

For a young wrestler whose journey began in a small village, the achievement is remarkable.

He may have missed gold by the narrowest of margins, but the vegetable seller's son has already given his family and his country plenty to celebrate.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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