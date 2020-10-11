Dubai: Cory Sandhagen delivered a powerhouse performance against Marlon Moraes in the main event of UFC Fight Island 5 on Sunday morning scoring a second round knockout with a spinning heel kick
Following his win over an opponent who had beaten four high-level fighters, the 28-year-old Sandhagen (13-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) called out TJ Dillashaw and Frankie Edgar for his next fight in his quest to win the bantamweight belt.
“The only other guys that I have an argument with are TJ when he gets back in January and Frankie,” he said.
“All the respect to both of those guys, but I want that belt, those are the only two guys ahead of me and then I want the winner of [champion] Petr Yan and [Aljamain] Sterling.”
The fight took place at the Flash Forum at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
In the co-feature, Edson Barboza (21-9 MMA, 15-9 UFC) defeated Makwan Amirkhani (16-5 MMA, 6-3 UFC) at featherweight while Marcin Tybura (19-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) went the distance with veteran Ben Rothwell (38-13 MMA, 8-7 UFC) to win the big heavyweight clash.
Results
Cory Sandhagen def. Marlon Moraes via TKO — Round 2, 1:03
Edson Barboza def. Makwan Amirkhani via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)
Marcin Tybura def. Ben Rothwell via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Dricus Du Plessis def. Markus Perez via knockout — Round 1, 3:22
Tom Aspinall def. Alan Baudot via TKO — Round 1, 1:35
Ilia Topuria def. Youssef Zalal via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Tom Breese def. KB Bhullar via TKO — Round 1, 1:42
Chris Daukaus def. Rodrigo Nascimento via knockout — Round 1, 0:45
Joaquin Buckley def. Impa Kasanganay via knockout — Round 2, 2:03
Tony Kelley def. Ali Alqaisi via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Giga Chikadze def. Omar Morales via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Tracy Cortez def. Stephanie Egger via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Tagir Ulanbekov def. Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)