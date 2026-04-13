UCL Preview: Can Liverpool & Barca mount comebacks against PSG & Atletico?

Liverpool and Barcelona trail heading into quarter-final second-legs
Dubai: The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals have already delivered their share of shocks, with anticipation building ahead of Tuesday night’s decisive second legs.
PSG dismantled Liverpool at the Parc des Princes in last week’s first leg, but Anfield’s history of unforgettable European nights means the tie is far from over.
Diego Simeone stunned Barcelona fans by winning his first match as Atletico boss at the Nou Camp, but whether his side can contain the Catalans’ attacking firepower remains to be seen as they are certain to go all out in the second-leg.
Both matches are scheduled to kick-off at 11pm (UAE Time).
Arne Slot’s side will need the full backing of the Anfield crowd on Tuesday night as they welcome last year’s UCL winners PSG, who come to Merseyside with a two-goal advantage.
Liverpool will need to put last season’s painful memories behind them, after being knocked out at the last-16 stage against PSG in a dramatic penalty shootout at Anfield.
The Red’s should count themselves lucky that its only two goals they’re chasing on Tuesday night as PSG completely dominated the first-leg in Paris.
Desire Doue put the defending champions ahead in the 11th minute with a deflected effort, with more goals looking certain to come.
Ousmane Dembele was electric on the night, the Frenchman created a number of chances for his teammates but none were taken.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia finally put PSG two up with a classy solo goal as Liverpool poised very little threat going forward, perhaps because of Slot’s unfamiliar five at the back formation.
PSG coach Luis Enrique discussed his side’s missed chances following the game, “It’s a pity, clearly, we played very well and deserved more goals,” he said, adding that he was surprised that Liverpool played so defensively.
“It’s the first time under Arne Slot that they have played with five defenders this season.”
Barcelona were undeniably favourites heading into the first-leg at the Nou Camp against an Atletico side who were comfortably beaten by Hansi Flick’s team just four days before.
However, Atletico defied expectations to secure a huge victory, and will now be determined to defend it with everything they have on Tuesday at the Metropolitano Stadium.
The side did an incredible job of frustrating Barca in the first-half with the hosts pushing forward through the likes of Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford but unable to get a goal.
Atletico got a huge break through just before the interval when a sharp counter-attack ended in Pau Cubarsi receiving a straight red card for tripping Giuliano Simeone.
Barca now a man down were punished for a second time from the same incident as Julian Alvarez bent in the resulting free-kick with class.
Despite being down to 10-men Barca came out strong in the second half and managed to forge a few chances but nothing seemed to be sticking.
As the game went on Flick’s side became more open and Atletico took full advantage of this adding a second through Alexander Sørloth to seal a 2-0 win and set up a raucous return leg of this Champions League quarter-final.