Abu Dhabi: UAE’s Ghala Al Hammadi successfully defended her gold medal in the Junior 44kg at the IMMAF Youth World Championships held at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. In the final, she outperformed Ireland’s Emily Hannick, demonstrating impressive technical skills and strength, to secure victory by unanimous decision.

On the second day of the championships, dedicated to the Youth B (14-15 years) division, the UAE National Team members continued their winning streak, adding another gold medal to their tally. Maryam Almutwa clinched the final medal of the day with a bronze in the women’s 52 kg division, bringing the team’s overall medal count to six.

Ghala Al Hammadi overcame a stiff challenge to clinch the gold in 44kg. Image Credit: Supplied

Adjusting strategies

“I’m really happy and proud to win gold and represent our country. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the support from our wise leadership and the federation, who provided all the elements needed for Emirati athletes to excel.” Ghala Al Hammadi said. “It was really challenging but I adjusted my strategies and utilised both offensive and defensive moves to win.”

Uzbekistan’s Shokboz Abdukhakimov won the gold in the Men’s Youth B 44kg category. “Competing on this stage and representing my country is a dream come true. The level of competition was incredibly high, and I’m proud of what I’ve achieved. There’s a long way to go, and I am ready for it,” he added.

The Youth Championship witnessed some engrossing contests, reflecting the rapid growth of mixed martial arts worldwide. Image Credit: Supplied

Increase in participants

The IMMAF Youth World Championships, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, will run until August 10.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, noted that the championships has seen an annual increase in participants, reflecting the rapid growth of mixed martial arts worldwide and affirming efforts at local and international levels to promote the sport’s development. “The atmosphere at the arena is filled with enthusiasm and excitement.