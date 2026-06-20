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Jhonatan Narváez wins Tour de Suisse stage 3 for UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Ecuadorian out-sprints breakaway companion Xandro Meurisse as Pogačar retains overall lead

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Jhonatan Narváez
Jhonatan Narváez

Geneva: Jhonatan Narváez won stage 3 of the Tour de Suisse for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. The Ecuadorian won a two-up sprint from the day’s breakaway to take the honours, with the peloton coming tantalisingly close to making the catch for good.

Pipping his breakaway companion Xandro Meurisse (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling) to the stage victory, Narváez added another brilliant win to his palmarès, just weeks after taking three stages at the Giro d’Italia. The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider spent 112km off the front of the race on Friday afternoon, before taking the Emirati squad’s 41st win of the campaign.

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Narváez’s teammate, Tadej Pogačar, meanwhile, finished inside the peloton to take his commanding lead of the general classification into the weekend. The Slovenian holds an advantage of a little under three minutes over Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), with just two stages remaining.

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