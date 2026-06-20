Jhonatan Narváez wins Tour de Suisse stage 3 for UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Pipping his breakaway companion Xandro Meurisse (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling) to the stage victory, Narváez added another brilliant win to his palmarès, just weeks after taking three stages at the Giro d’Italia. The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider spent 112km off the front of the race on Friday afternoon, before taking the Emirati squad’s 41st win of the campaign.