Dubai: UAE Team Emirates continue their pursuit of Italian one-day success this week and have announced a combative line-up for the upcoming Giro Della Toscana on Wednesday and the Coppa Sabatini on Thursday. The two Tuscan races will be the last competitive races for the Emirati team before the World Championships.

Leading the line will be Italian Diego Ulissi. He is joined by a wealth of experience, including fellow Italian Manuele Mori, Kristijan Durasek, Jan Polanc, Przemyslaw Niemiec, Rory Sutherland and Aleksandr Riabushenko. The team will be guided through the races by Sports Director, Daniele Righi.

Commenting ahead of the race, Righi said: “In these Tuscan events, all our riders will get the chance to show off their skills and achieve some personal goals. It will be important to race with a strong team spirit and a positive attitude. Ulissi will be our main man.”

The Giro Della Toscana is one of Italy’s oldest one-day races, with the first depart in Tuscany in 1923. The 2018 edition will be the 90th staging of the race and has in the past been won by UAE Team Emirates’ Przemyslaw Niemiec (2006) and Dan Martin (2011). Like the Giro Della Toscana, the Coppa Sabatini also joined the UCI European Tour in 2005 and the race — which starts in the world-famous province of Pisa — is steeped in tradition having first started in the early 1950’s. Diego Ulissi picked up the victory in 2015 and will be hoping to stake a claim for the title again this year.