Dubai: Polo fans will have something to cheer for. Come December 2026, the UAE is all set to host the World Polo Championship which will see eight teams challenge for top honours in the handicap 10-goal on the playgrounds of clubs Ghantoot, Al Habtoor, Desert Palm, and Dubai.
UAE Polo Federation chairman Mohammed Al Habtoor said, UAE has always been the pioneer in organising the biggest championships successfully, whether related to equestrian sports, golf, football, jiu-jitsu, or other sports. He added an ambitious plan has been charted out for the preparation of national team for the championship where in they will get to travel to Argentina, England and Spain to develop their skills in the next three years.
UAE Polo Federation vice-chairman Saeed Bin Drai said this is the first time the championship is being held outside of Europe and America.
“The last championship was held in Florida, US, where Spain won the cup. Spain and hosts UAE have already been confirmed for the championship and the remaining six teams will be selected through the qualifying tournaments in the next two years,” Bin Drai added.
Dubai Sports Council secretary general Saeed Hareb said that UAE has become a landmark not just for international sports events but also for its security and safety, which are important factors for tourism and sports to grow.