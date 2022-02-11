Dubai: If you love playing football, volleyball and squash and wish you could combine the three into one mega sport well then you will love padbol, the fastest growing fusion sport in the world.

This dynamic and competitive sport combines elements of the aforementioned games and is sweeping the UAE and subsequently the world’s largest padbol facility has launched in Dubai to counter for the huge interest.

Located in Al Quoz, the EmiratesPadPro (EPP) complex is spread over a 10,000 sqft area with 7 padbol courts.

For all age groups

Mr. Ghazi Al Madani, Head of Private Establishment & Licensing Section, Dubai Sports Council, inaugurated the facility and it is now up and running and fully functional. “It was a pleasure to be a part of the launch of the world’s largest padbol sports complex in Dubai,” said Al Madani.

“EmiratesPadPro is creating a community in a setting that caters to all age groups and I feel honored to witness a new sporting movement in the region pioneering in Dubai. Going beyond just playing a sport, I am excited to see young individuals being able to nurture their talent through the tournaments and individual opportunities being offered to become the next UAE padbol player,” he added.

EPP, founded by Kabir, Hussein and Samir, own exclusive rights and is the sole operator of padbol in the UAE. The complex is operational from 7am until midnight and is set to host events, tournaments, camps, and training. It also has a café, lounge area and shower facilities where strict social distancing norms and hygiene protocols on and off the court are followed.

What is padbol?

Padbol is a fusion sport that can be played by both men and women of all ages. It combines elements of football, squash and volleyball. It was created in 2008 in Argentina and is now played in over 30 countries. To be a good player you need to be fast, have good reflexes, and good flexibility. The playing area is a rectangle court enclosed by glass walls and divided by a net in the middle. The floor is a unique, high-tech surface designed to protect players from injuries. The ball used in padbol is slightly smaller and lighter than a football.

How do you play?

It is played in pairs with 4 players and the scoring system is the same as tennis. The game begins with server kicking the ball to the opposing area. The receiving team must return the ball with a minimum of two or maximum of three touches. In the game, the ball bounces on the ground and lateral walls in many directions, which gives the game continuity and speed. The players may use most of their bodies for execution: feet, head, chest, and legs.

Method of scoring