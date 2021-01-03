The UAE Team Emirates show off their new kit for 2021 Image Credit: UAE Team Emirates Twitter

Dubai: Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar is the face of UAE Team Emirates as the Abu Dhabi-based outfit announced their new kit for the next two seasons.

Pogacar showed off the team’s kit that features a few tweaks on its palette of colours. The jersey has retained its white base, with the shoulders and sleeves seeing a dash of colour for the 2021 and 2022 season with GOBIK joining in as the team’s kit supplier.

Pogacar has been joined by Davide Formolo and new signing Matteo Trentin to model the redesigned kit. The three members of the squad showcased the new kit in a video published earlier this week.

Pogacar scored a dramatic victory in the 2020 Tour de France, winning the time trial to La Planche des Belles Filles on the final weekend to snatch the title from his fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

The supporting cast around Pogacar has been strengthened in 2021 with the arrival of Rafal Majka from Bora-Hansgrohe, while Trentin has arrived from CCC Team to lead the squad’s Classics efforts alongside Fernando Gaviria and Alexander Kristoff.

As well as Criterium du Dauphine stage winner Davide Formolo, the 2021 UAE Team Emirates roster includes Davide de la Cruz, who placed seventh at the Vuelta a Espana, as well as emerging talents such as Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg and Andres Ardila.

For the 2021 season, the team has five riders who have made their exits, including Fabio Aru and Sergio Henao to Qhubeka-Assos, Jasper Philipsen to Alpecin-Phoenix, Tom Bohli to Cofidis and Edward Ravasi to Eolo-Kometa.

Also announcing their new kit was the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team while using British champion rider Mark Cavendish to pose in the colours.

The team has swapped their look from a blue on white, to a white on blue background for the 2021 season as Cavendish marks his return to competitive riding after moving away from the Bahrain-Merida team.

“Guess who’s back. Back again. Cav is back. Tell a friend,” read a tweet from the Belgian team while announcing the new kit.