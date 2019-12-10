Dubai: Dubai regular Stefanie Voegele is feeling a cent per cent confident about her chances at the ongoing 22nd Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge as she lined up a meeting against top seed Kristina Mladenovic for the second successive year.

Voegele took just over an hour to brush aside Czech girl Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-1 to set a meeting against Mladenovic later on Wednesday.

Last year, the 29-year-old had defeated Mladenovic in their Round Three meeting. “This time it’s in Round Two. I’ve beaten her last time and I can do it again this time too,” Voegele told Gulf News.

“I was pretty solid today [against Krejcikova]. But the more important thing for me will be to pay attention to my own game rather than try and see what she [Mladenovic] would be doing. I will try and be as good as I can. I will just concentrate on my game and see how I can find ways to improve my game against a better player,” she added.

Making her Dubai debut in 2007, this year marks Voegele’s eighth appearance at this $100,000 ITF World Tennis Tour event held at the end of each year. She has been a regular here, except for a couple of times due to illness and injury. “I love coming here, and the goal this week is to ensure I get as many outdoor matches as possible. Once I return to Europe I will be back playing indoors and that won’t help me too much as I need to be prepared for the Australian Open,” Voegele reflected.

Also advancing to the next round was second seed Viktoria Kuzmova with a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over qualifier Aleksandra Krunic, while fifth seed Sara Sorribes Tormo got the better of Urszula Radwanska 6-0, 6-4.

RESULTS (Day Two of the 22nd Al Habtoor Tennis Challenge being held at the Habtoor Grand Beach Resort and Spa) Ana Bogdan bt Dalma Galfi 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; Varvara Gracheva bt Tamara Zidansek 6-0, 7-5; Anastasia Potapova bt Anhelina Kalinina 7-6 (4), retd.; Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-0, 6-4; Stefanie Voegele bt Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-1; Viktoria Kuzmova bt Aleksandra Krunic 6-4, 7-6 (2); Barbara Haas bt Anastasiya Shoshyna 6-4, 7-6 (5); Greet Minnen bt Eleonora Molinaro 6-4, 6-4; Mariam Bolkvadze bt Georgina Garcia-Perez 3-6, 6-3, 6-1; Daria Snigur bt Yanina Wickmayer 6-4, 6-1; Magdalena Frech bt Valentina Ivakhnenko 6-3, 6-2; Katarzyna Kawa bt Akgul Amanmuradova 6-4, 6-2.