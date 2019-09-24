Winners get the better of Pathikkal in straight sets to clinch Udayakumar Memorial

Dubai: Vision Safety got the better of Pathikkal 2-0 to lift the Udayakumar Memorial Volleyball held at the Al Ittihad Private School Sports Hall in Al Mamzar earlier this week.

With the 12 participating teams divided into four pools it was Vision Safety, Kasco, Pathikkal and Amazon coming through to the semi-finals, where Vision Safety defeated Kasco 2-1 and Pathikkal got the better of Amazon 2-0.