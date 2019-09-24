Dubai: Vision Safety got the better of Pathikkal 2-0 to lift the Udayakumar Memorial Volleyball held at the Al Ittihad Private School Sports Hall in Al Mamzar earlier this week.
With the 12 participating teams divided into four pools it was Vision Safety, Kasco, Pathikkal and Amazon coming through to the semi-finals, where Vision Safety defeated Kasco 2-1 and Pathikkal got the better of Amazon 2-0.
The final was well contested, but led by best blocker Nadirsha and best setter Asham Ali, Vision Safety went on to win 15-10, 15-12 in straight sets to win the title. Mohammad Shaikh of Pathikkal was adjudged the best player of the tournament.