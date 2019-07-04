Image Credit: Victory Team

Dubai: Victory Team will be looking at yet another successful outing as the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival gets under way this weekend.

Victory 3’s Salem Al Adidi and Eisa Al Ali ran left for Florida brimming with confidence after their sweeping success during Round Two at the Lake Ozark Grand Prix held on Camden on the Lakes earlier in June. That flourish handed over the sole overall leadership to the men in blue after two races leaving James Sheppard and Steve Curtis’s ‘Miss Geico’ in second, while Giovanni Carpitella and Darren Nicholson’s ‘222 Offshore’ is in third in the 2019 ABPA Offshore Championship Series.

“After the second race we knew what exactly we needed to do to be at the top,” Al Adidi told Gulf News before leaving for the US earlier this week.

“Our leaders always show us the way to aspire for the No. 1 spot, and the world of powerboat racing is no exception. We are always challenged by these lofty ideals and we are pleased we can show a positive image of our country wherever we race around the world,” he added.

This weekend will host the 35th season of the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival and Victory Team have been hatching their own plans to dominate Round Three to be held on Lido Beach from July 5-7. “If at all our team has learnt anything from the first two races, it is how to stay calm and patiently go about with the task at hand,” Huraiz Bin Huraiz, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Victory Team, admitted.

“We have found our way through some tough competition, and this means we have found our way to be the best from the best. Victory Team is here to lead, and that’s precisely what we have been doing. I am confident that the lessons learnt in the last two rounds will be of great help to all of us as we target another world crown,” he added.