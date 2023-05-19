Dubai: The three-match UAE-West Indies ODI series will now begin a day earlier with the two teams playing the opener on June 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The first match was originally scheduled for June 5. The West Indian team will arrive in Dubai on June 1.
The second match will be played on June 6 with the third and final match scheduled for Friday, June 9. All three day-night matches will start at 4:30pm with the toss at 4pm at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams will depart for Zimbabwe at the end of the series for their World Cup qualifying campaign, which begins on June 18.
The all-important tournament will confirm the remaining two spots for the 10-team ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to be played in India.
The revised schedule:
UAE vs West Indies ODI series, matches to start at 4:30pm.
June 4: UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
June 6: UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
June 9: UAE vs West Indies, Sharjah Cricket Stadium.