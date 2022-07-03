Fujairah: The AJP Tour Fujairah International Pro Championship kicked off at Zayed Sports Complex on Saturday with stellar performances from emerging players in Teens, Youth, and Men’s Masters categories.
Commando Group came in first on the opening day of the championship while AFNT and Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club took second and third places respectively.
About 800 athletes from 50 different countries competed in the championship, which was organised by the UAEJJF in partnership with AJP.
Emerging talents
The first day’s competitions, held across seven mats, were noted for their high levels of performance, distinction, and remarkable brilliance for a group of emerging talents. The top finisher in each category received 600 ranking points under the AJP-approved ranking.
The AJP Tour Fujairah International Pro Championship is the third event of the AJP Championships, which consists of five legs held in different regions of the country.
The opening day saw the UAE take first place in the country rankings, ahead of Colombia and Brazil.