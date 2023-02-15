UAE Team Emirates rider Diego Ulissi took his first win of the season in fine fashion on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Oman from Izki to Yitti Hills (204.9km).
Pascal Ackermann surprised the climbers with an attack with 8km to go, forcing the other teams to chase behind.
Ulissi had teammates Formolo and Laengen in the pack to assist him as the kilometres ticked away towards the base of the final kick which came at -2km to go. As the road flattened out Ulissi used his speed to perfection coming around Axel Zingle (Cofidis) to clinch his first victory of 2023.
First win
Ulissi said: “I’m delighted with this first victory of the season. It was a hard stage. Ackermann attacked with 8km to go and on the final climb Laengen and Formolo did the perfect job for setting up the sprint. Ackermann’s attack softened up the bunch well and we took a great victory. We’ve started the season very well as a team.”
This win leaves Ulissi 2nd overall on GC and also leading the points classification, just 5’’ behind Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) heading into the final stage 5 from Samail to Jabal Al Akhdhar (152.2km).
Tour of Oman stage 4 results
1.Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) 4:36:48
2.Axel Zingle (Cofidis) s.t
3.Ide Schilling (Bora-Hansgrohe) s.t
Tour of Oman General Classification
1.Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) 16:02:36
2.Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) +5’’
3.Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-Quickstep) s.t