Dubai: UAE Team Emirates and Brandon McNulty topped off a solid weeks racing at the Itzulia Basque Country in Spain with seventh place overall and victory in the best young riders classification.
The final stage starting and finishing in Eibar (138km) saw a high quality breakaway go clear of 11 riders, including Marc Hirschi. The peloton gave them little space and attacks came from behind with the decisive move made with 28 km to go as Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma) went clear solo to take stage victory and the overall yellow jersey.
Elite group
Behind McNulty formed part of the elite chasing group, which crossed the line 1 minute 38 seconds behind with the American taking fourth place. The result saw McNulty climb the final podium as winner of the best young riders classification.
McNulty: “It was a crazy race. I have mixed memories from this stage from previous years but I’m happy to have had a good last day and stay up in the GC and take home the young riders jersey. It’s an encouraging result looking ahead to the next big objectives.”
Stage 6 results
1. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 3:36:42
2. James Knox (Soudal Quick Step) +47″
3. Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) +49
4. Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) +49″
Final general classification
1.Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) 24:45:24
2.Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorious) +1’12”
3.Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) +1’29”
7.Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) +1’38”