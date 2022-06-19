The fourth stage of the Tour of Slovenia took the riders 152.4km from Laško to Velika Planina, where UAE Team Emirates dominated by taking two riders to the finish line.
The Queen stage saw the breakaway of the day brought back at the foot of the last climb. Here the UAE Team Emirates team took control, with Pogacar and Majka clipping away in the last 5km.
The pair crossed the line together with Majka the official winner, embracing to celebrate a successful day for the team.
Give our best
Majka said, “I am very happy with this victory. I want to thank Tadej and the whole team. We got through the last climb well knowing that Tadej could do better than everyone here, but he still left me the stage win. We have won three stages and we are leaders of the General Classification. Every day we give our best trying to stay in control of the race be as good as we can for Tour de France.”
Tomorrow the final stage takes in 155.7 km from Vrhnika to Novo Mesto.
Pogacar will still wear the leader’s jersey with a 3 “advantage over his Polish team mate and 1’56” from Domen Novak (Bahrain Victorious), third in the General.
2.Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) s.t
3. Fernando Barceló (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) +22”
General Classification after the 4th stage
1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) 15:35:44
2. Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) +3”
3. Fernando Barceló (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) +1’56”