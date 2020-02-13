This success has enormous value for Molano, considering that he is racing on home soil - he is a native of Paipa - and that he returned to victory after 12 months, having won the 3rd stage of the Tour Colombia 2019.

“I arrived at this race in excellent condition both mentally and physically,” he said.” Winning so close to my house and with my family here to see me race is priceless. As for the sprint, we knew that the biggest rival would be Hodeg, but Max led me flawlessly up to 200 metres from the finish and I was able to launch my sprint perfectly. I had the advantage of knowing all the roads really well as they are the ones I use for training, and adding to this the great work done by my teammates this is what helped seal the win.”