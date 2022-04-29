Dubai: The UAE Pro League kicked off the ‘Fan Zone’ activities programme in the area surrounding the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium at Al Jazira Club in Abu Dhabi.
The event comes days ahead of the Pro League Cup final between the ADNOC Pro League leaders Al Ain and reigning champions Shabab Al Ahli, which is set to be held under the slogan ‘The Eid Shines On With You’ on Wednesday, May 4th.
The UAE Pro League is endeavoring to make the final a comprehensive event that brings together fans and various groups of society segments, as the ‘Fan Zone activities will be held daily during the holy month of Ramadan, from 8pm to 2am.
Suitable for all ages
The Pro League also decided to extend the activities during the Eid El-Fitr holiday, as a purposeful community initiative, bringing together family members in an entertaining atmosphere suitable for all ages.
The Fan Zone activities include entertainment games and artistic performances, in addition to providing food trucks outside the stadium, and holding raffle contests with valuable prizes for winners.
The fan zone will open its doors to all fans during these days for free. The activities will include El Tanoura, clowns, balloons, and magic shows for kids, in addition to holding raffle contests and games.
There will also be a time for Al Hakawati ‘Storyteller’ in Arabic and English, as well as circus acrobatics, children’s cinema, and other activities.