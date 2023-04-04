Abu Dhabi: The UAE Pro League has announced the nominees for the ADNOC Pro League Best monthly awards in the Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, and Best Coach categories for March.
The shortlist for the Best Player award includes Ajman’s Waleed Azaro, Al Nasr’s striker Abdoulaye Toure, Al Ain’s Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shabab Al Ahli’s Federico Cartabia , and Sharjah’s forward Jorge Djaniny
Best goalkeeper
With regard to the Best Goalkeeper category, Al Wasl’s Khaled Alsenaani is competing against Al Ain’s Khalid Eisa and Al Bataeh’s Zayed Ahmed.
Shabab Al Ahli’s José Leonardo Jardim, Dibba’s Hassan Alabdooli, and Al Nasr’s Goran Tomic are vying for the Best Coach award.
Voting opens at 15:00 pm on Tuesday, April 4th, on the UAE Pro League website and mobile app and will continue for 24 hours. After which, winners will be announced through the UAEPL’s official social media accounts.