Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the win of Sharjah Football Club’s team of the UAE President’s Cup.
Sharjah FC was crowned champion of the 2022-2023 President’s Cup for the 10th time in the club’s history, and for the second time in a row after an exciting final match with Al Ain at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
The President also congratulated the players and the technical and administrative bodies of the Sharjah FC , which won the cup in a penalty shoot-out after the match ended with a 1-1 draw.