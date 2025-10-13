UAE Para athlete Mohammed Othman targets gold at LA Games

Dubai: Promising UAE Para athlete Mohammed Youssef Othman is on a high. The 21-year-old was in the spotlight for claiming his first ever medal at a World Championships in New Delhi recently. In a thrilling men’s wheelchair T34 race, the Dubai Club for People of Determination trainee Othman settled for the bronze medal finishing behind Thailand’s Chaiwat Rattana and Rheed McCracken of Australia.

Othman, at 20 years, was the youngest sportsman on the UAE’s team at Paris 2024 Paralympics where he finished fifth while he nearly missed the medal ending at fourth place at the last World Championships in Kobe, Japan. He was recently honoured for his achievement at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

But Othman has his target clear, he wants to win his gold medal. “I trained hard for the World Championships, for five months outside the Emirates, and the result in the 100m race was good one, but my goal is to win the gold medal,” he said targeting the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.